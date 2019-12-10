TIRERACK.com becomes SVRA’s official tire store

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) today announced that TireRack.com is now the “Official Tire Store of SVRA.” Tire Rack has a long and varied list of associations with car performance programs across the country.

“Tire Rack is the undisputed leader in tire consultation to ensure consumers purchase the right tire for their needs,” said SVRA CEO Tony Parella. “Everyone at SVRA is excited about Tire Rack’s long association with competitors, car enthusiasts, car shows, and spectators – everyone in the car culture. They have a very strong presence in grassroots racing and this agreement extends that.”

Tire Rack sells a wide variety of branded tires, wheels and other accessories supported by a network of over 8,000 independent recommended installers throughout the United States. Customers engage online through TireRack.com or personally on the phone and then utilize the installer most convenient to them for installation. Founded in 1979 in Indianapolis, Indiana, Tire Rack has grown into a nationwide, trusted source through its leadership in quick, free consumer consultation. Among its assets is a purpose-built test track in South Bend, Indiana available to manufacturers, car clubs, and other enthusiasts.

“We are pleased to add SVRA to our family of automotive enthusiast organizations that we proudly support,” said TireRack.com Executive Vice President, Matt Edmonds. “SVRA is a perfect channel for us to reach drivers with discerning tastes to help them select the right tires for their vehicles. We share their passion for getting the greatest performance and pleasure out of the cars they drive, whether on the track or on the road.”