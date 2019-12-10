Mower joins BMW Team RLL as team manager

BMW Team RLL has appointed Chris Mower as its new team manager. The Briton joins the factory BMW M8 GT Le Mans program from Mazda Team Joest, where he served as team coordinator during the most recent WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

A native of England, Mower’s North American career began in the early 2000s with the Mi-Jack Conquest Racing Champ Car team co-owned by RLL’s Mike Lanigan, and in recent years, served at Panther Racing’s general manager, team manager for Nissan’s LMP1 program, team manager for KVSH Racing, and spent a year with Cosworth before moving to Mazda’s IMSA DPi effort.

“Chris Mower is well respected throughout both the sports car and Indy car paddocks and will be a valuable asset to our IMSA program,” said team co-owner Bobby Rahal. “With his extensive experience in team management as well as past working experience with many of our employees, we feel this will add immediate value to our program.”

Mower joins an expanding BMW Team RLL program that’s looking to build upon its GTLM win at the 2019 Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“When I met with (RLL President) Piers Phillips and (sports car Technical Director) Brandon Fry, I was pleased to hear the direction the team is heading in and it shows by the personnel they have built for the 2020 GTLM season and beyond,” Mower said.

“Brandon, and engineers Todd Malloy, Eric Zeto, Alex Farina and I all worked together at Conquest and I have a huge amount of respect for all. The decision was also made easier due to it being the premier North American BMW works team. My experience working with manufacturers has been very educational and is something I really enjoy. There is such a wealth of experience under the RLL roof and at BMW Motorsport that I have full confidence for results in 2020 and beyond.”