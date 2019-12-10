F4 U.S. and F3 Americas champions honored in Paris

The 2019 season culminated for Formula 4 United States Championship and F3 Americas Championship Powered by Honda champions Joshua Car (F4 U.S.) and Dakota Dickerson (F3 Americas) on Friday evening as the up-and-coming stars were honored on the same stage as Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton during the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony at the Carrousel du Louvre museum in Paris, France.

The FIA prizegiving ceremony is one of the year’s most anticipated events within the motorsport community. Always a glittering occasion, the annual gala sees champions from every major branch of international motorsport gather together to receive their official FIA awards during a unique star-studded evening.

“I had the best experience at the FIA prizegiving,” said Car. “To be able to see and interact with some of the highest personalities in motorsport was thrilling and a dream for me. It was great to see my idols like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in person. I also had a great few days in France, seeing some of the beauty of the city and also going to the museum to see the Mona Lisa. Loved the trip, and I am aiming to win the 2020 F3 Americas Championship in order to attend the next FIA prizegiving.”

Last year, after winning the 2018 F4 U.S. Championship, Dickerson traveled to Russia to attend this prestigious FIA ceremony for the first time.

“It was another fantastic experience at the FIA prizegiving,” said Dickerson. “Being surrounded by some of the best competitors in the world is a surreal experience and I feel so fortunate to have been able to attend two years in a row. I spent time with friends I’ve raced against and also got a chance to speak with professionals at the highest levels of motorsport like Max Verstappen. This was a great way to cap off our year and I’m looking forward to moving into the IMSA ranks with Ligier. I can’t thank all of my personal sponsors and partners enough for helping me get here along with Honda Racing/ HPD, Ligier Automotive NA, and Hankook Motorsports enough for their support.”

Following a dominating rookie season in F3 Americas, Dickerson was awarded a comprehensive championship package that included a full ride in a Ligier JS P3. He will make a full season campaign in 2020 under the MLT Motorsports banner.

As part of his scholarship valued at $230,000 from winning the 2019 F4 U.S. Championship, Car will progress to F3 Americas with Crosslink Competition in 2020.