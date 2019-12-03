Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, Dec 3, with Pruett and Goodwin

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion Topics:

  • General and Fun (starts at 7m31s)
  • WEC/AsLMs/ELMS/ACO (starts at 1h39m14s)
  • IMSA (starts at 2h05m03s)

