The Week In Sports Cars, Dec 3, with Pruett and Goodwin

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
- General and Fun (starts at 7m31s)
- WEC/AsLMs/ELMS/ACO (starts at 1h39m14s)
- IMSA (starts at 2h05m03s)
It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
Chip Ganassi Racing’s hopes of returning to IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in support of a privateer Ford GT program have (…)
“Yeah, just leave a bit of a margin on the rumble strips here…” Let me level with you. Sitting right seat isn’t (…)
29 champions from sportscar racing were inducted into the FIA Hall of Fame this evening at the Automobile Club de France in Paris. After 33 (…)
While the dust has long since settled after an educational and enjoyable month-long visit to the UK and Europe for Josh Green and (…)
JTG Daugherty Racing has finalized its car number and crew chief lineup for drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Preece. Stenhouse, (…)
I’ll admit it, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was not a classic, even if it did come alive in the closing stages further down the field. (…)
Michael Andretti drew the wrath of many an IndyCar fan recently when he told Marshall Pruett it was time for a franchise system because, (…)
Lewis Hamilton believes it is only smart for him to consider his future options amid interest from Ferrari regarding his availability (…)
Max Verstappen insists problems with his Honda power unit during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix did not cost him a chance of victory. The Red (…)
Carlos Sainz hailed his dramatic final lap overtake on Nico Hulkenberg was ‘like a world championship’ after it secured sixth place in the (…)
Comments