SCCA Runoffs on TV Sundays in December

Next month, select SCCA National Championship events from VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) will air on consecutive Sundays on CBS Sports Network.

The series kicks off on Dec, 8 at 4 p.m. ET, with the Spec Racer Ford Gen3 event, followed at 5 p.m. by Formula Vee.

One week later, on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. ET, the Spec Miata race will air, to be followed at 4 p.m. by GT-2.

Sunday, Dec. 22, is all about SCCA Production racing: At noon ET, E Production, followed by F Production at 1 p.m.

Finally, Runoffs coverage on CBS Sports Network will conclude on Sunday, Dec. 29, with the Touring 4 battle at 3 p.m. ET; then, at 4 p.m., Super Touring Lite.

Each race, produced by Apex Broadcast for the 11th year in a row, will be 60 minutes in length and anchored by longtime Runoffs announcer Greg Creamer. Additional commentary is supplied by pro driver Tom O’Gorman, announcers Andy Hollis and Larry MacLeod and writer Ryan Myrehn, with Heyward Wagner again covering pit row.

Check your cable or satellite TV provider for local CBS Sports Network channels.

Exposure on CBS Sports gives the Sports Car Club of America an opportunity to showcase its thrilling brand of road racing to millions across the nation while also displaying accessibility to motorsport activities, said SCCA President and CEO Mike Cobb.

“SCCA’s National Championship Runoffs are the three most exciting days of racing anywhere in the United States,” Cobb said. “Selecting eight races for broadcast on CBS Sports Network is always difficult, but we’ve again decided on races that connect with a wide audience and showcase the skill and passion of our members.”

Since 1964, the SCCA has crowned Road Racing’s National Champions at the winner-take-all, single-race Runoffs format through dozens of separate races over three days. The 56th annual Runoffs took place in 2019 at VIRginia International Raceway.

With broadcasts presented by Mazda, all 2019 Runoffs races from VIR are available for online viewing anytime at the 2019 SCCA Runoffs OnDemand webpage at SCCA.com.