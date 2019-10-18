2019 Runoffs race videos now available for viewing at SCCA.com

There were three days of amazing racing Oct. 11-13 at Virginia International Raceway to cap off the 2019 SCCA National Championship Runoffs. For those who missed the live online race broadcasts or want to go back and relive the excitement, it’s now possible to catch up on all the action with free Runoffs race videos available for viewing at SCCA.com. Later this year, select 2019 Runoffs races will also air on CBS Sports Network.

With nearly 600 entries across 28 different car classes, this year’s 26 events featured thrilling battles for the win, tight racing throughout the fields, several surprises, and heartwarming storylines. Video coverage, presented by Mazda, was again anchored by Greg Creamer with help from Ryan Myrehn, Tom O’Gorman (pro driver) and Heyward Wagner (pit reporter), as well as Runoffs announcers Andy Hollis and Larry MacLeod.

Since 1964, the SCCA has crowned its Road Racing National Champions through the winner-take-all, single-race Runoffs format with dozens of separate races over three days. This year’s 56th annual Runoffs at VIR was the first time SCCA’s National Championship was conducted at the 18-turn, 3.27-mile venue located along the border of North Carolina and Virginia.