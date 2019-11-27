Snow rejoins Paul Miller Racing

One year after stepping away from his championship-winning Paul Miller Racing entry, Madison Snow is returning to IMSA’s GT Daytona class with Bryan Sellers to pursue another title in the No. 48 Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

As a result of his success in 2018 with Sellers, Snow’s FIA Driver Rating was upgraded from silver to gold, which left the PMR outfit with two pro-rated drivers in a class that requires one pro and one amateur behind the wheel. Forced out by regulations, Snow stepped away for the 2019 season, and as a result, his rating was returned to silver, which opened the door for a reunion at PMR.

“Everyone at Paul Miller Racing couldn’t be happier to have Madison Snow back after a year’s hiatus from driving and welcome Bryan Sellers back for his sixth season with the team in 2020,” said team owner Paul Miller.

“Bryan and Madison have a special connection as a driver pairing, and they click so well with the entire team. Everyone on the team is working super hard to prepare for the 2020 season and the Roar at the 24 test, which is now just a few weeks away. We’re also very proud to be returning with our partners at Lamborghini after helping to secure the 2019 manufacturers’ championship.”

Snow (pictured at left, above, with Sellers in 2018), now 23, should help PMR to challenge for another championship after a somewhat lean 2019 campaign that netted a win for Sellers and Corey Lewis, and two additional podiums on the way to 10th in the GTD standings.

“I can’t express how excited I am to be back with Paul Miller Racing for another season,” he said. “This will be my fourth season with this team, and we’ve accomplished a lot in the past and become a family.

“This is why the opportunity as so enticing to me — it is the perfect avenue for me to return to full-time driving. I look forward to sharing another year behind the wheel with Bryan Sellers. Bryan has been a mentor, coach, and, more importantly, a great friend; he’s been incredibly influential in getting me to be the best driver I can be.”

For Sellers, the chance to build on the relationship with Snow in IMSA’s 12-round GTD championship is a welcome opportunity.

“I’m obviously very thankful and excited with the news that Madison and I are returning to the series as a combo in 2020,” he said. “It was such a successful driver pairing for so many years, and one of the things that makes it the most exciting for me is not only do I get to be back with a fantastic co-driver, but I get to return with one of my best friends.

“As I’ve said before, Madison brings something to the team that would not and does not exist unless he’s there. It will complete our program, and everyone on the team is beyond excited to have our group back together again and have our family back in place.

“There is no denying that 2019 was a mixed season for Paul Miller Racing, and we need to find our way back on track and hopefully take advantage of this opportunity.”