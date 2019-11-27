FastMD expands Audi TCR program in Michelin Pilot Challenge

The Florida-based FastMD Racing team will grow its IMSA operation with two Audi RS3 TCR entries in the Michelin Pilot Challenge series.

“I look forward to an exciting season where we can bring our new sponsors, new drivers, our hard-working crew, and our second car the podium finishes they deserve,” said team owner Farhan Siddiqi. “FastMD Racing’s rookie year was a whirlwind of excitement for myself and all our hard-working employees. Having grown up 20 minutes from Watkins Glen, I used to hear the Formula 1 cars roaring on the circuit when I was a child. My grandfather brought me to his races when I was younger and it instilled a sense of passion in me to reach for the top in all aspects of life.”

Canada’s James Vance, who drove for the team during its series debut in 2019, will return. The rest of FastMD’s line-up awaits confirmation. Siddiqi has also retained team manager Chris Vallee and the Speed Syndicate group to prepare and enter the Audis on FastMD’s behalf.

“We had some good races and we had some off races but we are going to carry the momentum that we had during the second half of the last season into 2020,” Vallee said. “We will be returning with the same crew in both the mechanical and engineering staff and our team is coming into the season with more information and knowledge from lessons learned last season. “I’d really like to thank the crew members involved in the FastMD Racing/Speed Syndicate Motorsports team for their hard work and dedication to seeing this program through into the 2020 season.”