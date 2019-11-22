Porsche’s Tandy secures Kyalami 9H pole

Porsche’s Nick Tandy secured pole position for the Intercontinental GT Challenge season finale during a frenetic Pole Shootout at South Africa’s Kyalami circuit.

The Frikadelli 911, which also features championship contender Dennis Olsen, finished 0.045s ahead of another title protagonist, Christopher Haase, whose Land Motorsport Audi initially set the pace.

Manufacturers’ and drivers’ championship leaders Mercedes-AMG and Maxi Buhk start third courtesy of Raffaele Marciello whose car was repaired overnight, while the Spa-winning GPX Porsche driven by Richard Lietz and another title contender — Dinamic’s Matt Campbell — completed the top-five.

BMW Team Schnitzer’s BMW, the Honda Team Motul NSX, and the KCMG Nissan also featured in the Shootout, which set the top-10 for tomorrow’s Intercontinental GT Challenge title decider.