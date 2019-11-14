Taylor confirmed for Corvette C8.R

Jordan Taylor will partner with Antonio Garcia as Corvette Racing’s new full-time pairing in the No. 3 C8.R. The familiar line-up in the No. 4 Corvette is unchanged with Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner returning for their ninth season as a tandem in the factory GM team.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have this group of talented drivers behind the wheel of the mid-engine Corvette C8.R for the 2020 IMSA season,” said Chevrolet Performance and Motorsports VP Jim Campbell, “Given our rich history at Daytona International Speedway, we are proud to debut the C8.R at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.”

Taylor enters the GT Le Mans program at a pivotal time. Despite his past experience with the team in one-off drives at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where he won the GTE-Pro class with Garcia and for Corvette driver Jan Magnussen in 2015, the program is starting anew with its first mid-engine chassis. Developing the V8-powered C8.R into a title contender will fall on Taylor and the rest of his teammates at the outset of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“It’s a huge honor to be back with Corvette Racing for 2020 and part of the full-season line-up,” Taylor said. “I’m very proud to be joining one of the most successful teams in sports car racing history and to represent the Corvette and Chevrolet brands. I was very fortunate to spend six years with Corvette in the endurance races driving both the C6.R and C7.R. Now being back with the brand new C8.R is really special.

“I am especially happy to be back driving alongside Antonio, who I believe is one of the best GT drivers in the world. I know I will have a lot to learn over the next few months leading to Daytona, but I’m ready and looking forward to the challenge of GTLM.”