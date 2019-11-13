Heylen gets COTA call-up after Pumpelly sidelined by flu

Jan Heylen will race for Park Place Motorsports at the Hankook 24 Hours of COTA after Spencer Pumpella was diagnosed with a case of the flu.

Heylen, who suit up alongside Alan Brynjolfsson, Richard Heistand and Trent Hindman, last raced with Park Place Motorsports at the Twelve Hours of Sebring in 2016. Heylen has raced the 24-hour race twice previously, including with Wright Motorsports in 2018 and QSR Racingschool BMW M235i Racing Cup in 2017.

“I am excited to be back with Park Place Motorsports,” Heylen said. “I look forward to driving with Alan, Trent and Richard. I enjoy the 24-hour series, and I love the track in Austin. I think this event is the perfect race to end a season with being that it’s a two-part endurance race. I’m all the happier to see if we can’t further secure Alan and Park Place Motorsports’ Porsche Cup title.”

Park Place Motorsports makes its debut in the Hankook 24 Hours of COTA this weekend. Private testing kicks off the weekend on Thursday, Nov. 14, followed by official practice on Friday, Nov. 15. GT Qualifying also takes place Friday with the 45-minute session set to go green at 3 p.m. CT. Friday concludes with night practice taking place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, sees the course go green for the first half of the 24-Hour race.

The green flag drops at 11:30 a.m. with Part 1 coming to a close at 10:30 p.m. The final 13 hours begin Sunday, Nov. 17, at 8 a.m., with the checkered flag officially falling at 9 p.m. local. Watch qualifying and the race live on the 24Hour Series YouTube page.