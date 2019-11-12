Cosgrove named as new Mazda Motorsports head

Nelson Cosgrove has been hired to replace John Doonan as Mazda’s director of motorsports.

The American comes to Mazda North American Operations from Toyota Racing Development, where he spent nearly five years in senior technical positions. Prior to TRD, Cosgrove worked with the Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR program as its engineering director and its chief technical officer. After completing his BSME in mechanical engineering at Michigan State University, stints at the Ford Motor Company and Team Penske introduced the New Yorker to the sport where he’s made his name.

“I’m honored and excited to start this new role with Mazda,” Cosgrove said. “Mazda has a storied history in motorsports and a strong presence with IMSA, MX-5 Cup and grassroots programs. The brand had a lot of success in 2019, highlighted by the Mazda Team Joest three-race win streak, and I’m very much looking forward to beginning my work with the Mazda Motorsports team and preparing for the 2020 racing season.”

With backgrounds in large-scale project management, budgeting, and planning within an auto manufacturer’s competition department, plus deep experience in all facets of vehicular dynamics, Cosgrove should be well-suited to continue Doonan’s work across the multiple series where Mazda competes on factory and grassroots levels.

“We are committed to continuing to build upon Mazda’s position in North American motorsports,” said MNAO CEO Masahiro Moro, who will oversee Cosgrove’s activities. “Nelson is the right person to steer Mazda Motorsports, as he brings a tremendous amount of engineering and motorsports experience that will enhance the work being done by the Mazda Motorsports team, as well as all of the technical partners across all our programs.”