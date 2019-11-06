TV Ratings: F1 vs NASCAR in Texas

Last Sunday’s Texas showdown between Austin’s United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas and NASCAR’s fall race at Fort Worth’s Texas Motor Speedway produced a slight year-on-year gain in TV audience for the former and a slight drop for the latter. NASCAR still was the easy winner overall, though.

The Formula 1 race averaged an 0.57 rating and 861,000 viewers on ABC — almost identical with that of last week’s Mexican GP on the same over-the-air network (0.56/850K) but up from 2018’s USGP (0.51/793K). That continues the upward trend for F1 this year that has seen 16 of the 19 races run to date post audience gains on ABC/ESPN.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at TMS averaged a 1.36 rating and 2.2 million viewers on NBCSN. That’s down from a 1.42/2.3 on the same network last year, when the USGP was not on the same weekend.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race from Texas on NBCSN averaged a 0.47/749,000, down about the same amount from last year’s 0.51/791K.