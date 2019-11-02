Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, Nov. 2, listener Q&A

This edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast is all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion categories:

  • IMSA: (starts at 4m00s)
  • WEC/Asian LMS/European LMS/ACO: (48m27s)
  • General & Fun: (1h35m09s)

IMSA, International Racing, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts

