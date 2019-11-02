The Week In Sports Cars, Nov. 2, listener Q&A

This edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast is all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion categories:
- IMSA: (starts at 4m00s)
- WEC/Asian LMS/European LMS/ACO: (48m27s)
- General & Fun: (1h35m09s)
This edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast is all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion categories:
A promising first day of the 19th Annual Walter Hayes Trophy race weekend at Silverstone produced an impressive pole position for Josh (…)
Sergio Perez has to start the United States Grand Prix from the pit lane as a result of missing the weigh bridge at the end of FP2. The (…)
Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari struggled to improve its car during Friday’s practice running at the United States Grand Prix and has (…)
Romain Grosjean refused to blame the bumps at Circuit of The Americas for his crash in FP2 at the United States Grand Prix, saying they add (…)
The times could not have been much closer in the Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda qualifying on Friday at Circuit (…)
It’s been a while since we’ve last caught up. We had a great time at the Formula Ford Festival and ended a really good weekend of (…)
Sergio Perez described the bumps at Circuit of The Americas as “totally unacceptable” after Friday practice at the United States (…)
With a lap of 188.561 mph (28.638s) Aric Almirola was fastest in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Texas. Almirola led the (…)
Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano still do not see eye-to-eye on what happened last weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Contact late in the (…)
Lewis Hamilton led the way in the second practice session for the United States Grand Prix at COTA, while Romain Grosjean’s afternoon (…)
Comments