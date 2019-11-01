LOORRS announces 2020 championship schedule

The Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO has announced its schedule for the 2020 season. The short course off road championship will feature a total of 11 rounds of action next year, visiting five different tracks in five different states.

The season will commence on March 14-15 with the series’ annual visit to Southern California’s Glen Helen Raceway, and will ultimately come to a dramatic conclusion on October 24 from Arizona’s Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

The 2020 schedule will also feature an anticipated return to the Utah Motorsports Campus (June 27-28) and Wheatland, Missouri’s Lucas Oil Speedway (August 22-23), which underwent major renovations after suffering significant damage during extreme weather this past summer.

“We enjoyed a memorable, highly competitive season across all nine classes of competition in 2019, and we’re excited about what lies ahead in 2020,” said series director Bill Smith.

2020 Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series schedule

March 14-15, Glen Helen Raceway, San Bernardino, Calif.

April 25-26, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.

June 27-28, Utah Motorsports Campus, Tooele, Utah

July 25, Wild West Motorsports Park, Reno, Nev.

August 22-23, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.

October 3, Glen Helen Raceway, San Bernardino, Calif.

October 24, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.