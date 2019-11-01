Bell Racing names Jacob Brown Director of Motorsports

Bell Racing USA names Jacob Brown Director of Motorsports for Bell Racing effective November 1, 2019.

“Bell Racing is pleased to announce the promotion of Jacob Brown to the position of Director of Motorsports,” said Bell Racing President and COO, Kyle Kietzmann. “Jacob has served Bell Racing in various racing and promotional positions with responsibilities that have prepared him for a leadership role in managing Bell Racing’s motorsports program while assuring our professional athletes and brand ambassadors receive outstanding product and customer service support.”

As Director of Motorsports, Brown will be responsible for managing Bell Racing’s amateur and professional racing, sponsorship and contingency programs, represent the Bell brand at professional events and oversee Bell’s trackside personnel and support programs. Jacob Brown will assume the duties from previous Director of Motorsports Chris Wheeler who will continue to serve Bell Racing in a consulting role focused on new sales, product and brand initiatives.

“I am thrilled to step into the Director of Motorsports role, continuing to serve Bell athletes with the success and dedication Chris Wheeler brought to this position,” said Director of Motorsports Jacob Brown. “I have worked closely with Chris since joining Bell in 2017 in various motorsports roles and look forward to continuing to build on the relationships we have established. I have a deep passion for this brand and the athletes that we work with and look forward to continuing to grow Bell’s motorsports and athlete support programs. We have several exciting projects in development, and I am confident that we will continue to lead the industry in athlete support and protection.”

Jacob Brown has degrees in Marketing and Business Administration from Olivet Nazarene University and has competed in various forms of racing for 17 years.

