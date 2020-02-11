Spring Mountain welcomes the 8th generation Corvette

Pahrump, Nevada’s Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club and the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School will continue their long-standing partnership with Chevrolet as the “Official High-Performance Driving School” for the 8th generation Corvette Stingray.

Set to begin this April, the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School will be offering enhanced two-day programs featuring the all-new mid-engine Corvette. The iconic sports car marques all- new 495 horsepower mid-engine masterpiece has already been named 2020 MotorTrend Car of the Year and 2020 North American Car of the Year.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Chevrolet and Ron Fellows here at our world-class facility. There has been an incredible buzz around the 8th generation Corvette, and what better way to kick off 2020 and our twelfth year of the school, with the all-new mid- engine Corvette,” said John Morris, CEO and co-owner of Spring Mountain.

The new two-day program is designed to provide drivers of all experience levels with the skills and techniques to truly challenge yourself and the all-new mid-engine Corvette Stingray.

Through our precision detailed curriculum, you will become more knowledgeable and confident in the incredible capabilities of the 8th generation Corvette.

“Our entire team here at Spring Mountain are incredibly excited about the 8th generation Corvette and cannot wait to get the new Owners School program started. I know that everyone responsible for the day-to-day operations of our school are really looking forward to providing our outstanding service and a great overall experience showcasing the next level engineering of the new mid-engine Corvette,” said Ron Fellows, charter member of Corvette Racing and co- founder of his school at Spring Mountain..

The 8th generation Corvette Owners School is an exclusive program subsidized by Chevrolet, providing first owners of a new and unused 2020 Corvette with a two-day school for only $1,000. Tuition includes a one-night stay in one of Spring Mountain’s luxury condominiums and clubhouse access along with breakfast and lunch prepared by Spring Mountain’s onsite chef. For more information, visit www.CorvetteOwnersSchool.com.