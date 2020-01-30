Ford named the Official Vehicle of ULTRA4 Racing and Nitto King of the Hammers

ULTRA4 Racing has announced Ford Motor Company is the Official Vehicle of ULTRA4 Racing and Nitto King of the Hammers.

The news comes as the off-road world prepares for the legendary Nitto King of the Hammers race week that takes place in Southern California January 31 through February 8. The week kicks off with UTV races followed by a strong lineup of stock, modified, Legends, T1 Desert Trucks, ULTRA4 unlimited cars, and motorcycles. The T1 and ULTRA4 races are the richest purses in off-road racing. Over 500 teams will compete from across the country and globe.

The event has become a destination for the off-road motorsports enthusiast and is known for epic racing action through the rocky terrain features of the Hammers trails. It began in 2007 with only twelve teams of friends competing for bragging rights in a challenge no one thought could be done in one day. Over the next dozen years, fabricators have continued to innovate with the goal to build the best unlimited vehicles in the attempt to be crowned “King.” Today, King of the Hammers is considered the toughest series of one-day races in the sport of off-road, while at the same time having a festival atmosphere centered around the makeshift event venue known as “Hammertown.”

“Our racers and spectators are as authentic and passionate as they come,” explained King of the Hammers founder Dave Cole. “It is truly humbling to think that in just over a decade our dedicated staff, loyal fans and fearless racers have helped build a motorsport and lifestyle platform that a global brand like Ford truly believes in. We are a perfect fit and we couldn’t be more excited to get the 2020 racing season started with Ford as our official vehicle partner.”

“Working with ULTRA4 Racing and King of Hammers is a natural for Ford based on our truck, SUV and off-road heritage,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “We feel very much at home with King of Hammers as we build on our rich history of off-roading by continuing to test the all-new Bronco at the course’s epicenter – Johnson Valley – which features many of the same trails used in the race.”

To learn more or attend the event, log on to http://www.ultra4racing.com for ticket information. Fans can follow the racing action via live webcast at http://www.ultra4racing.com/live. King of the Hammers and the ULTRA4 Racing Series highlights will air on ABC’s World of X Games.