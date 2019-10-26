Keselowski leads final Martinsville practice

Brad Keselowski was fastest in final Cup Series practice at Martinsville with a lap of 96.283 mph (19.667 seconds).

Team Penske took the top two spots in final practice as teammate and playoff contender Ryan Blaney was second quickest. The fastest lap for Blaney was 95.762 mph.

Completing the top five was Kurt Busch at 95.704 mph and two rookies, Daniel Hemric at 95.593 mph, and Ryan Preece at 95.477 mph.

Sixth fastest was Chase Elliott (P) at 95.468 mph. Elliott was one of the first drivers on track in final practice with a fresh engine in his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy after a mechanical issue in opening practice Saturday morning.

Filling out the rest of the top 10 were William Byron at 95.036 mph, Erik Jones at 94.841 mph, Clint Bowyer at 94.832 mph, and Michael McDowell at 94.699 mph.

Six playoff drivers were 15th or worse on the speed chart.

Kyle Busch was 15th fastest at 94.510 mph, Denny Hamlin was 16th at 94.491 mph, Kevin Harvick was 17th at 94.482 mph, and Joey Logano was 18th at 94.463 mph. At 20th quick was Martin Truex Jr. at 94.411 mph and 21st fastest was Kyle Larson at 94.383 mph.

Still in the No. 36 Front Row Ford was Matt Crafton — filling in for the hospitalized Matt Tifft — who was 31st fastest.

In the best 10 consecutive lap average it was Clint Bowyer over Aric Almirola, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott, and Joey Logano.

There were no incidents in final practice.

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 4:35 p.m. ET.