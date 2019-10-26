Tifft transported to hospital

Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Matt Crafton will replace Matt Tifft in the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford at Martinsville Speedway.

A team spokesperson told RACER that Crafton will be in the car until Tifft is able to compete.

Approximately 35 minutes before opening Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, Tifft was taken from the team hauler on a stretcher to the infield care center. Tifft was later transported to a local hospital.

The team has not released any information Tifft’s condition or what led to him needing medical attention.

Both the Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series are competing at Martinsville this weekend.