The Week In Sports Cars, Oct. 23, with Pruett and Goodwin

Image by Scott LePage/LAT

Podcasts

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion categories:

  • WEC/Asian Le Mans Series/ELMs/ACO: (starts at 1m45s)
  • IMSA: (37m19s)
  • GENERAL & FUN: (1h15m32s)

IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts

