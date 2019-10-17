JTG Daugherty's No. 47 hauler catches fire while traveling to Kansas
Image by Harrelson/LAT
JTG Daugherty's No. 47 hauler catches fire while traveling to Kansas
99
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By:
|
Joey Barnes
3 hours ago
JTG Daugherty Racing’s hauler for the No. 47 team sustained a fire while en route to this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event at Kansas Speedway.
The team released a statement via social media from co-team owner Tad Geschickter, which read: “On the way to Kansas Speedway, our No. 47 trailer experienced a fire. Both of our truck drivers are okay. We are assessing the damage of our trailer and race cars and will have more information as it becomes available.”
It is the second incident in roughly 12 hours for a team making the trek to Kansas, with NASCAR Xfinity Series outfit
Kaulig Racing having endured an accident with its No. 10 hauler late last night.
JTG Daugherty Racing, NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup, NASCAR
99
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Joey Barnes
A regular on the motorsports scene since 2013, Joey Barnes’ career has taken him coast-to-coast from the garages of NASCAR to the paddocks of IndyCar and Formula 1. In addition to founding Motorsports Tribune, his work has appeared in outlets including Autoweek magazine and IndyCar.com. In 2017, he was recognized with an award in Spot News Writing by the National Motorsports Press Association.
More …
7m
The body of a former NASCAR team owner was pulled Tuesday evening from the Ohio River near Louisville, KY. Lonnie Troxell, 68, was (…)
36m
It’s another packed listener Q&A session on The Week In IndyCar podcast featuring your questions submitted via social media.
42m
Indy Lights runner-up Rinus VeeKay was beaming after completing his second NTT IndyCar Series test with Ed Carpenter Racing earlier this (…)
47m
Parker Kligerman is back on the podcast for an extended visit this week to dig into many topics from around the garage. Kligerman offers (…)
57m
The burnout lasted 11.7 seconds, according to Porsche factory driver Nick Tandy. The Briton, who learned to race on ovals, was the perfect (…)
59m
Harrison Burton will move into the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season driving for Joe Gibbs Racing the organization announced Thursday. (…)
1hr
Valtteri Bottas insists he hasn’t given up on chasing down Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ championship, but blames (…)
2hr
Alexander Albon feels he is getting closer to Max Verstappen’s level at Red Bull as his confidence grows with more time in the car. Red (…)
3hr
For the Team USA duo, the adventure in Europe continues: After a race weekend at Oulton Park and with testing planned for Donington (…)
3hr
Kaulig Racing issued a statement Wednesday night confirming reports one of its haulers had been involved in an accident on the way to (…)
More RACER
Comments