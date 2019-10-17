JTG Daugherty's No. 47 hauler catches fire while traveling to Kansas

JTG Daugherty Racing’s hauler for the No. 47 team sustained a fire while en route to this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event at Kansas Speedway.

The team released a statement via social media from co-team owner Tad Geschickter, which read: “On the way to Kansas Speedway, our No. 47 trailer experienced a fire. Both of our truck drivers are okay. We are assessing the damage of our trailer and race cars and will have more information as it becomes available.”

A statement from team owner Tad Geschickter. pic.twitter.com/WmuSOxgMHW — JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) October 17, 2019

It is the second incident in roughly 12 hours for a team making the trek to Kansas, with NASCAR Xfinity Series outfit Kaulig Racing having endured an accident with its No. 10 hauler late last night.