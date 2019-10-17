Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

JTG Daugherty's No. 47 hauler catches fire while traveling to Kansas

Image by Harrelson/LAT

JTG Daugherty Racing’s hauler for the No. 47 team sustained a fire while en route to this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event at Kansas Speedway.

The team released a statement via social media from co-team owner Tad Geschickter, which read: “On the way to Kansas Speedway, our No. 47 trailer experienced a fire. Both of our truck drivers are okay. We are assessing the damage of our trailer and race cars and will have more information as it becomes available.”

It is the second incident in roughly 12 hours for a team making the trek to Kansas, with NASCAR Xfinity Series outfit Kaulig Racing having endured an accident with its No. 10 hauler late last night.

