Kaulig Racing hauler crashes on way to Kansas Speedway

Kaulig Racing issued a statement Wednesday night confirming reports one of its haulers had been involved in an accident on the way to Kansas Speedway.

The No. 10 hauler went off the right side of the road, through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-40 in North Carolina reports Fox Carolina. The hauler then overturned and came to a stop in a wooded area. Both hauler drivers were transported to a hospital.

“While on the way to Kansas Speedway, the No. 10 Kaulig Racing transporter was involved in an unfortunate incident along I-40,” said Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice in a statement. “Both our hauler drivers are alert and have been transported to the hospital for further evaluation. As planned, our team will field two entries and compete for the win.”

On Thursday morning, it was confirmed by the team that both drivers were released from the hospital and recovering.

Both hauler drivers have been released and are recovering at home. Thank you to all for your comments, prayers and concern. Our guys have been working diligently through the night to prepare an additional primary for Kansas, with help from our technical alliance partners at RCR. — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) October 17, 2019

The No. 10 Chevrolet will be driven by Ross Chastain in the Kansas Lottery 300 (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC). Justin Haley will be in the team’s full-time car, the No. 11 Chevrolet.