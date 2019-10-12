Vautier leads incident-free Petit Le Mans warm-up

It’s a glorious day in Georgia, with sunny skies and 65 degrees F for morning warm-ups for today’s Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Cracking good weather is expected all day, with the mercury forecast to hit 79 degrees.

Tristan Vautier led the incident-free 20-minute session, turning a best lap of 1m10.109s in the No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R. He was followed by Olivier Pla, +0.296s in the No. 55 Mazda; Jordan Taylor, +0.387s in the No. 10 Cadillac; and Dane Cameron, +0.412s in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship leading No. 6 Acura.

Felipe Nasr – pole winner in Friday’s qualifying – only ran nine laps in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac and was a dozen seconds off his pace.

Class leaders were Gabriel Aubry in LMP2, 1m13.780s in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA Gibson; Dirk Mueller in GTLM, 1m16.823s in the No. 66 Ford GT; and Bill Auberlen in GTD, 1m19.420s in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3.

UP NEXT: Retiring IMSA President Scott Atherton will give the command to start engines shortly before noon in his role as Grand Marshal. The event takes the green flag at 12:05 p.m., live on NBC.