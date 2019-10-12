Petit Le Mans under way

The green flag has waved and the 22nd Motul Petit Le Mans is under way at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Championships are on the line in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. By virtue of taking the green flag, Mario Farnbacher and Trent Hindman have clinched the 2019 GT Daytona title.

“I’m very proud — in all my years of racing I’ve never won a championship, in any division,” team owner Michael Shank said. Justin Marks started the No. 86 Autonation/Curb Records Acura NSX GT3 so that his title-winning teammates could celebrate in the pits.

Matt McMurry also provisionally clinched the LMP2 title for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, while Cameron Cassels and Kyle Masson won that division’s Michelin Endurance Cup for Performance Tech Motorsports.

Jon Bennett had a scare on the opening lap when he spun on the downhill entering the final turn. He managed to keep the car under control and continues in the No. 54 CORE autosport Nissan Ligier JSP217 — the last run for that car in DPi competition.

Also, Simon Trummer pitted on the pace lap after an apparent puncture for the No. 84 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac Dpi-V.R.

Felipe Nasr had led from the pole, building up a 2.6s lead after six laps.