Cadillac, Ferrari, BMW lead into final hour

Running its final race as an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship regular, the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R held the lead with one-hour remaining in Saturday’s Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

After nine hours, Filipe Albuquerque led teammate Pipo Derani in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac, followed by Oliver Jarvis in the No. 77 Mazda and Jordan Taylor in the No. 10 Cadillac.

Juan Pablo Montoya ran sixth in the No. 6 Team Penske Acura, in position to claim the DPi title for himself and teammate Dane Cameron.

James Calado led GTLM in the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari, in position to spoil the final race for Chip Ganassi Racing’s Ford GTs. Ryan Briscoe was second in the No. 67 Ford, in position to win the Michelin Endurance Cup if he holds the position.

In GTD, Bill Auberlen can give himself a 51st birthday present by tying Scott Pruett as IMSA’s all-time leading winner at 60 career victories. Co-driver Robby Foley holds the class lead in the No. 96 BMW, followed by Robby Feller in the No. 29 Audi and Scott Hargrove in the No. 9 Porsche – although Auberlen got back behind the wheel shortly into the final hour.

The checkered flag is set to wave at 10:10 p.m. ET.