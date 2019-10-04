Venturi to use Mercedes powertrain

Venturi Racing has announced it will partner with Mercedes-Benz EQ for its powertrain for its sixth campaign in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. Felipe Massa and Edoardo Mortara will continue as the team’s drivers for the 2019-20 season.

The new agreement between the two teams will see Mercedes-Benz supply Venturi’s cooling system, rear frame, rear suspension, dampers, software, onboard electronics and wiring looms as well as the new powertrain (inverter, motor, rear axle components and energy management software). The new technology has been designed and developed at Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains unit in Northampton, UK, which also develops the championship-winning Mercedes hybrid powertrain used in its Formula 1 program.

“We are proud to welcome Mercedes-Benz to the Venturi family as our powertrain partner for Season 6,” said Gildo Pastor, president, Venturi Automobiles. “Pairing our experience in high-performing electric vehicles with the racing pedigree of Mercedes is a significant step towards strengthening our position in a racing formula that is becoming ever-more-competitive. We’re all excited about this new era for the team and I’m confident this will be the start of a great journey with our new colleagues in Stuttgart and Brixworth.”

Venturi’s relationship with Mercedes began with the appointment of Susie Wolff, former racer and wife of Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff, as team principal last season. Under her leadership, the team celebrated its first series win with Mortara in Hong Kong.

“This development marks a significant step forward for the team and, with my longstanding relationship with Mercedes-Benz, I feel very confident that we will enjoy a strong working partnership with our new powertrain suppliers,” said Wolff. “We made good progress in Season 5 but our plans for Season 6 are even more ambitious and we are doing everything within our power to make sure that we are as competitive as possible before we head to Saudi for the season opener.”

Mercedes-Benz EQ has transitioned into a full works squad after a year of racing as HWA Racelab.

“We are taking the expertise we’ve built up over the last decade and applying it to the new challenge of Formula E,” said Andy Cowell, managing director of Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains. “Working together with Venturi Racing, we will be able to increase our rate of learning in our debut season, and what’s more, with a well-established team, who have been part of the series since the very first year.

“The lessons learned and the technologies we are working on at the race track will also be incorporated into the development of road-going vehicles over time, so the entire Mercedes-Benz family will benefit as a result.”