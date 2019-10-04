Ally extends sponsor deal with Johnson, Hendrick

Hendrick Motorsports and Ally Financial have announced an extension that will see Ally remain a primary sponsor on Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet.

The company will continue to be a full-season sponsor for the team through the 2023 season. Ally was announced as Johnson’s new sponsor in October 2018 and is in the first year of a two-year agreement. It replaced Lowe’s, which had been a long-time partner of Johnson and the No. 48 team.

“Our first year with Jimmie and the team at Hendrick Motorsports has been phenomenal,” said Andrea Brimmer, Ally’s chief marketing and public relations officer. “Jimmie’s the ultimate competitor, and Ally is proud to support him and the rest of the No. 48 team. We are thrilled to extend our contract and build on the incredible momentum we’ve established.

“This sponsorship goes way beyond just putting our logo on the car. It’s built on shared values for doing right in the communities we race in, while growing our brand with passionate, new audiences. We look forward to many more exciting laps together.”

According to the team, “the agreement all but guarantees” that Johnson, a seven-time champion, will finish his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career with Ally as his primary sponsor. Johnson is signed with Hendrick through 2020, and the team said he would announce his future plans at a later date.

“The energy Ally has brought to the No. 48 team, Hendrick Motorsports and the sport of NASCAR is contagious,” said Johnson. “They have embraced our fans, activated their program in unique ways and supported me at every turn, from racing my No. 48 car every week to running the Boston Marathon. It’s a true bond — not just a business transaction.

“We care about each other’s success. I’m proud to be associated with Ally and can’t wait to see what they do in the future.”