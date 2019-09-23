Racing on TV, Sept. 27-29

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Charlotte’s Roval throws down the gauntlet to NASCAR playoff contenders.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, September 27

Sochi practice 1 3:55-5:30am

Sochi practice 2 7:55-9:30am

Charlotte practice 2-3pm (SDD)

Charlotte practice 3-4pm

Charlotte qualifying 4:30-5:30pm

Saturday, September 28

Sochi practice
3		 4:55-6:30am

Sochi
qualifying		 7:55-9am

Charlotte
qualifying		 12:30-1pm
(joined in progress)

Charlotte
practice		 2-3pm

Charlotte race 3:30-6pm

Sunday, September 29

Russian GP 7:05-9am

Charlotte race 2-6pm

Madison finals 2-5pm

Barcelona 3-6pm

Shanghai 6-8pm


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat

