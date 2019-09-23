Racing on TV, Sept. 27-29

Charlotte’s Roval throws down the gauntlet to NASCAR playoff contenders.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, September 27
|Sochi practice 1
|3:55-5:30am
|
|Sochi practice 2
|7:55-9:30am
|
|Charlotte practice
|2-3pm (SDD)
|
|Charlotte practice
|3-4pm
|
|Charlotte qualifying
|4:30-5:30pm
|
Saturday, September 28
|Sochi practice
3
|4:55-6:30am
|
|Sochi
qualifying
|7:55-9am
|
|Charlotte
qualifying
|12:30-1pm
(joined in progress)
|
|Charlotte
practice
|2-3pm
|
|Charlotte race
|3:30-6pm
|
Sunday, September 29
|Russian GP
|7:05-9am
|
|Charlotte race
|2-6pm
|
|Madison finals
|2-5pm
|
|Barcelona
|3-6pm
|
|Shanghai
|6-8pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat
Comments