Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Jordan Taylor Greenwood Corvette visor cam

Jordan Taylor Greenwood Corvette visor cam

Videos

Jordan Taylor Greenwood Corvette visor cam

By 29 minutes ago

By: |

Ride with IMSA champion Jordan Taylor at the 2019 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion as he attempts to control the 1976 Greenwood Corvette that ravaged the old IMSA GT class and reached upwards of 220mph on big tracks like Daytona.

, Videos, Vintage Motorsport / Historic

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home