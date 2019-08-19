Jordan Taylor Greenwood Corvette visor cam

Ride with IMSA champion Jordan Taylor at the 2019 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion as he attempts to control the 1976 Greenwood Corvette that ravaged the old IMSA GT class and reached upwards of 220mph on big tracks like Daytona.

Marshall Pruett

The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.