Jordan Taylor's '76 IMSA Greenwood Corvette tour

Take a look inside the 800hp IMSA Greenwood Corvette from 1976 with modern IMSA racer and Corvette driver Jordan Taylor, who piloted the car during the 2019 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

Marshall Pruett

The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.