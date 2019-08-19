Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Jordan Taylor's '76 IMSA Greenwood Corvette tour

Take a look inside the 800hp IMSA Greenwood Corvette from 1976 with modern IMSA racer and Corvette driver Jordan Taylor, who piloted the car during the 2019 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

