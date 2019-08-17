McLaren past and present in Monterey, with Hakkinen and Brown

McLaren’s two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen and CEO Zak Brown visit with RACER’s Marshall Pruett at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, the pair busy having fun driving and conducting racing business at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Marshall Pruett

The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.