Sonoma Speed Festival announces dates for second annual event

The second Sonoma Speed Festival will take place May 28-31, 2020 at Sonoma Raceway and will feature the rarest authentic race cars spanning the history of motorsports — from the Brass Era to the modern age — competing on track, along with world-class food and wine options, motorsport exhibitions, car shows and more.

Next year’s festival will follow the successful 2019 inaugural event that featured over 200 cars, including two rare Ferrari 250 GTOs competing on track; demonstration runs by the only winning McLaren F1 GTR Longtail; two ex-John Wyer Gulf Racing Porsche 917Ks and two Gulf Racing Ford GT40s in competition. Drawing cars from Le Mans, Sebring, Formula 1 and more, the original works drivers include Jack Brabham, Niki Lauda, Mario Andretti, Jacky Ickx, Emerson Fittipaldi, Derek Daly, Jody Scheckter and many others.