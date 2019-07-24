Privateers keep within a second of Toyota as WEC Prologue ends

While Toyota Gazoo Racing’s TS050 HYBRIDs ended the 2019 FIA World Endurance Championship Prologue at the top of the timesheets, there were encouraging signs displayed by both privateer teams by the end of the second and final day of running in Spain.

Jose Maria Lopez ran fastest in the No. 7 TS050 HYBRID, producing a 1m29.141s to better Kazuki Nakajima’s best effort in the sister No. 8, which ended up second in the combined rankings and also in the fourth and final session.

But the privateers were close behind. All six LMP1s present in Spain lapped within 1.1s of one another, with the closest of the pack, the No. 1 Rebellion, less than 0.3s off Lopez’s time.

As the track temperature cooled down towards the end of today, and the number of cars on track was reduced to just 14 of the 30 present, the times tumbled. Gustavo Menezes was Rebellion’s quickest driver in the No. 1, the American setting a 1m29.408s to go third in the combined rankings.

The No. 6 Team LNT G60-LT-P1 ended up fourth, with F2 star Luca Ghiotto setting a 1m29.697s – a solid effort, considering he had no LMP experience prior to this week.

The No. 3 Rebellion ended up fifth, with the No. 5 LNT Ginetta sixth and 1.1 seconds off the best time after a late improvement from Charlie Robertson.