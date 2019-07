RM Sotheby’s released a new online film this week that showcases two Porsche fanatics (RACER co-founder Jeff Zwart and Porsche factory driver Patrick Long) discussing and driving the Porsche Type 64 that will be offered at RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction in a little over a month.

