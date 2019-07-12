PVGP Historics opens at Pitt Race

The PVGP Historics at Pittsburgh International Race Complex began yesterday and runs through Sunday as it marks the beginning of a very busy week for the folks at PVGP.

Located about 40 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, Pitt Race has played host to this event since 2004. The racing features a variety of makes, years, and styles within 7 groups – including one for the marque of the year – Shelby. Spectator tickets are $20 and there is much more going on at the track than just the racing. For more details visit www.pvgp.org/events/historics/.