Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Ligier JS11/15 blasts up FOS hill

Ligier JS11/15 blasts up FOS hill

Videos

Ligier JS11/15 blasts up FOS hill

By 1 hour ago

By: |

A 1980 Ford Cosworth-powered Ligier JS11/15 F1 car originally driven by Jacques Laffite makes a spectacular run up the hill during the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed. #FOS

 

Videos, Vintage Motorsport / Historic

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home