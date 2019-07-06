Sainz gets a taste of V8 power at Goodwood

McLaren’s F1 star Carlos Sainz Jr. tried on a 670hp Chevrolet V8-powered 1970 M8D Can-Am machine today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
An underdog team allied to a powerhouse manufacturer emerged the victor in Saturday afternoon’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge at (…)
In the last five weeks, Clint Bowyer has gone from sitting safely inside the top 10 in points to the guy on the playoff grid bubble, and (…)
One of the highlights of the Goodwood Festival of Speed weekend and a tough speed challenge: Who will take top prize between the likes of (…)
Flexing the muscle of the Nissan DPi, Colin Braun broke his own track record at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park to capture the pole for (…)
Porsche revealed a new 911 RSR GTE at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ahead of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season. Porsche (…)
Formula 1 veteran Rubens Barrichello was reunited with the Brawn BGP-001 on Saturday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. He took the (…)
Romain Dumas and the Volkswagen ID.R — the fully electric prototype with which Dumas rewrote the record book at Pikes Peak last year — (…)
Acura Team Penske prevailed in a back-and-forth battle with the CORE autosport Nissan to lead Saturday morning’s final IMSA WeatherTech (…)
UPDATE: On Saturday morning, NASCAR officials announced that Allmendinger’s No. 10 Chevrolet had been disqualified, (…)
