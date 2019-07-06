Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Sainz gets a taste of V8 power at Goodwood

Sainz gets a taste of V8 power at Goodwood

Videos

Sainz gets a taste of V8 power at Goodwood

By 2 hours ago

By: |

McLaren’s F1 star Carlos Sainz Jr. tried on a 670hp Chevrolet V8-powered 1970 M8D Can-Am machine today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

, , , Videos

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home