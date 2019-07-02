Ferrucci, Briscoe partner for Iowa charity home build

NTT IndyCar Series rookie sensation Santino Ferrucci and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe will swap helmets for hard hats on July 9 when they team up with the Greater Des Moines (Iowa) Habitat for Humanity to raise the walls of a new home for a deserving family.

The two drivers will join Iowa Speedway staff and corporate partners for a day of building and rehabilitating homes for low-income families. The Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit, all-embracing, Christian ministry committed to improving homes and facilities for disadvantaged families.

The two young drivers will be on hand in downtown Des Moines to promote Iowa Speedway’s first-ever back-to-back race weekends, “Iowa Speedweek” to feature the NTT IndyCar Series Iowa 300 on July 20 followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250 on July 27.

Ferrucci, from Woodbury, Conn., drives the No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda and currently lies second in the IndyCar Series’ Rookie of the Year championship. He was this year’s Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year following a seventh-place finish.

Briscoe, from Mitchell, Ind., drives the Stewart-Haas Racing with Fred Biagi Ford, and has six top-five finishes in this, his first full season in the Xfinity series. Briscoe has a background in sprint cars, and won the 2016 ARCA 150 at Iowa Speedway.

Iowa Speedway is a state-of-the-art, 7/8-mile, asphalt-paved tri-oval racetrack and motorsports facility located in Newton, 30 miles east of Iowa capital city Des Moines.