Acura, Ford lead second Glen practice

Dane Cameron’s stunning lap of 1m30.014s late in Friday’s second IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice session led an Acura Team Penske 1-2 sweep at Watkins Glen International.

Cameron, driving the No. 6 Acura ARX-05, beat teammate Helio Castroneves’ best lap in the No. 7 Acura by 0.887s. Cameron’s lap was more than two seconds faster than the official IMSA track record, which is expected to fall in Saturday’s qualifying.

Jonathan Bomarito was third, running 1m31.185s in the No. 55 Mazda Team Joest RT-24P that led the morning with co-driver Harry Tincknell’s best lap of 1m30.690s.

Fourth was Renger van der Zande in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R, followed by Colin Braun in the No. 54 CORE autosport Nissan Ligier JS P217.

Matt McMurry led LMP2, 1m35.640s in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA Gibson.

Westbrook keeps Ford ahead in GTLM

Ford Chip Ganassi’s Richard Westbrook led his second session of the day in GTLM, running 1m42.581s in the No. 67 Ford GT.

In an amazing turnaround, second was Antonio Garcia, at 1m42.559s in the No. 3 Corvette Racing C7.R. Not happy with the data from that car at the beginning of the morning session, Corvette Racing sent that car immediately to the paddock — with the team able to change engines in time for the start of afternoon practice.

Joey Hand was third in the No. 66 Ganassi Ford GT, with a 1m42.690s.

Magnus fastest in again GTD

Spencer Pumpelly put Magnus Racing atop the GTD chart for the second straight session with a lap of 1m45.835s in the No. 44 Lamborghini Huracan GT3. Teammate Andy Lally was best in the morning at 1m45.406s.

Scott Hargrove was second in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, followed by the No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 of Jack Hawksworth, the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 of Mario Farnbacher, and the No. 540 Black Swan Racing Porsche of Marco Seefried.

The No. 19 Moorespeed Audi R8 LMS GT3 — involved in a Turn 5 accident at the end of the morning session with Will Hardeman at the wheel — did not participate in the session.

UPDATE: Will Hardeman, was awake and alert and transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University following an incident in practice this afternoon at Watkins Glen International. He underwent a CT scan of his head, was diagnosed with a concussion and remains under further observation. — #IMSA / #Sahlens6HRS (@IMSA) June 28, 2019

The session had one brief red flag stoppage, when the No. 84 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R of Simon Trummer lost power in Turn 10 at the 23-minute mark. He was able to restart the car and return to the pits, although the car was finished for the day.

UP NEXT: The final one-hour practice will be held Saturday morning at 8 a.m. ET, followed by GTD qualifying at 11:35 a.m.

RESULTS