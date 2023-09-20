Racing on TV, September 21-24

By September 20, 2023 2:00 PM

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, September 21

Suzuka
practice 1		 10:25-
Friday, September 22

Suzuka
practice 2		 1:55-3:00am

Suzuka
practice 3		 10:25-
Charlotte
qualifying 1
(SDD)		 10:30pm-
12:00am

Saturday, September 23

Suzuka
qualifying		 1:55-3:00am

Texas practice/
qualifying		 10:30am-
12:00pm

Texas
practice/
qualifying		 12:30-2:30pm

Indianapolis 2:00-3:00pm
(D)

Texas 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-7:00pm
race

Los Angeles 10:00pm-
1:00am

Japanese GP 11:30pm-
12:55am
pre-race
12:55-3:00am
race

Sunday, September 24

Charlotte
qualifying 2
(D)		 12:30-
2:00pm

Charlotte
finals		 2:00-5:00pm

India 2:30-4:00pm
(SDD)

Texas 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-7:30pm
race

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • SpeedSport1.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
  • All NTT IndyCar Series stream live on Peacock Premium.

