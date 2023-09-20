Piastri grateful for ‘huge advantage’ of stability from new McLaren deal

Oscar Piastri says stability at this point of his career is “a huge advantage” after signing a contract extension with McLaren through to the end of 2026.

The Australian was already on a multi-year contract but his impressive performances in his rookie season have led to McLaren moving to secure his services for the three years after this one, with Lando Norris also committed for the next two. Piastri says the trust the team has in him has helped him settle and perform in 2023, and having continuity for the long term allows him the best chance to develop further.

“I am thrilled to be extending my partnership with McLaren for many years,” Piastri said. “I want to be fighting it out at the front of the grid with this team and I am excited by the vision and foundations that are already being laid to get us there.

“The welcome that I have received and the relationships that I have built make this feel like home already. The team’s consistent commitment in me has made me feel incredibly valued and the desire from the team for me to be part of its long-term future made this an easy decision. To be wanted like that and for the team to show so much belief in me after just half a season, means a lot.

“Ever since the Abu Dhabi Young Driver Test last year, I feel a real part of all things papaya and my thanks go to everyone in and around the team, as well as all the fans. Stability is a huge advantage in this early part of my career and to have that with a brand as prestigious as McLaren gives me the opportunity to continue the work that we’ve started.

“We’ve enjoyed some good moments together in my rookie season, but I’m excited to work together with everyone at MTC over the coming years to create some great moments.”

Piastri has a best finish of fourth place so far this season — achieved at Silverstone — as well as a runner-up finish in the sprint at Spa, and is currently 11th in the drivers’ championship, five points behind ninth-placed Lance Stroll. All but five of his 42 points have come in the past six races.