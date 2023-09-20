Aston Martin looks to rebound from first scoreless weekend of ’23

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack insists the team will not be affected by its first scoreless weekend of the Formula 1 season in Singapore.

Fernando Alonso had scored points in every race so far this year up to Singapore, where a combination of car struggles and a pit stop issue limited him to 15th place, while Lance Stroll was withdrawn from the event following his crash in qualifying. With only Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton left as those who have scored in each grand prix, Krack (pictured second from right, above) says it’s not an interruption that will have a major impact on the team.

“We had a run of scoring every race. Like Max’s series, this one stopped (in Singapore), but this will not affect us now as a big hit or whatever,” Krack said. “We are looking forward to Japan and there are a lot of races to come still, so we are not too bothered. Obviously it is not nice, but it is not a drama.”

Aston’s struggles came in a race where Red Bull was also out of the picture for victory as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz headed home McLaren’s Lando Norris, but Krack believes there will be more chances for other teams to pick up wins.

“We always said we have to be there when the day comes. We were not in a position to do it, so the victory goes to someone else, and this is what we have to acknowledge,” he said. “They were there, and we need to be there when the next opportunity comes.

“I’m sure there will be opportunities — you always have weather and other things — so I think we are positive. We try to do the best for the races to come and see where we end up.”

While not giving up on second place in the constructors’ championship, Krack says he’s also aware of McLaren’s threat in the standings with four teams — also including Mercedes and Ferrari — in a close fight.

“Yeah, there was a big swing in Zandvoort for once for us; there was now a big swing in their favor. I think the fight will go on with all these teams all along the season. So far we have seen that it’s just one team not being affected by anything. (In Singapore) we have seen that everybody can have ups and downs. I think it will be interesting until the end.

“There are still some things to come over the next races, and at the same time develop the new car.”