Extreme E revises Sardinia layout for Island X Prix II

Extreme E has unveiled an all-new course in Sardinia for the second Island X Prix of the season, taking place this weekend.

While the series is remaining at the Capo Teulada military training base for the second event in succession after plans for a round in Argentina fell through, organizers have used the base’s vast area to devise a different course entirely for what will be rounds seven and eight this weekend.

Among the significant changes are a jump early in the lap which championship reserve driver Patrick O’Donovan says “potential for five cars abreast going over,” and a water splash section which could add an intriguing strategic element to the racing.

“I think the new additions of the water splash sections could be quite interesting,” said O’Donovan. “If one driver goes through they will have the fresh water splash on their windscreen, but if there is a second driver quite close to them, that will mean dispersed water they are driving through. As a result, the driver behind could carry more speed and perhaps get an overtake on the exit, so I’m excited to see how that all pans out.

“I’ve been out there in the Odyssey 21 and I’ve seen after the second water splash it can be particularly challenging under braking heading to the next Way Point. It’s quite easy to misjudge, lock up and make a little mistake which will cost time.”

Overtaking has been typically tricky on Sardinia’s unforgiving surface in Extreme E’s previous five rounds to the Italian island, but O’Donovan feels that the course for this weekend will produce plenty of opportunities for passing.

““There are definitely some interesting overtaking spots out on course. You could potentially go for a block pass into the technical section of Way Points 11 and 12. The water splashes will be quite interesting — it might be considered risky to make a move, but I would think about it because not many would anticipate it.

“Heading into the first turn, after that initial jump, is a corner where there’s a bit of braking and you can rotate the car a little bit sideways and manage the throttle from there. I don’t think anyone will be expecting you to make a move up the inside. It will no doubt be on the limit, but there is definitely a chance you could pull it off.

“I think it’s going to be a really interesting course,” he said. “There are so many places for potential overtakes and possibilities to see some exciting racing out on track.”