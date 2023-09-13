Statement on the conclusion of 40 years of publishing SportsCar magazine for the SCCA

This mutual decision to end Racer Media & Marketing’s 40-year relationship with the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) came after careful consideration by both parties.

It has been an honor for the Racer Media & Marketing, Inc. team to serve our fellow SCCA members since the January 1984 issue of SportsCar. We are forever grateful for the privilege of publishing the magazine for exactly half of the Sports Car Club of America’s 80-year existence, and we are proud that our 460th issue will also be final issue of the magazine in regular frequency. It will be published in December 2023 with a January/February 2024 cover date in celebration of the SCCA’s 80th anniversary year — and the 80th Anniversary of SportsCar magazine, that was originally published under the title The Sportwagen in early 1944 with a March cover date.

The media, marketing and communications landscape has changed profoundly since our first issue of SportsCar in 1984, As a result, both the SCCA and Racer Media & Marketing are undertaking new initiatives in 2024 to take advantage of the accelerating revolution in media and content distribution technologies. To fully leverage opportunities in the Web 3 AI-driven era, our RACER team will soon reveal an exciting new project we’ve been developing.

Our RACER team welcomes opportunities for further collaboration with the SCCA National Office staff. We sincerely wish our fellow SCCA members success in the years ahead, and continued fun with cars.

Paul Pfanner,

CEO, Racer Media & Marketing, Inc.

Irvine, California-based Racer Media Marketing, Inc. publishes RACER magazine, RACER.com, Vintage Motorsport Magazine, VintageMotorsport.com and operates the Racer Studio agency that provides creative services, brand development and strategic consulting to the motorsports and automotive performance sectors.