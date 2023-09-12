Loeb to remain with Abt Cupra for Extreme E's Sardinia return

Sebastien Loeb will remain with Abt Cupra for the seventh and eighth rounds of the Extreme E season in Sardinia this weekend.

Nine-time World Rally and defending Extreme E champion Loeb was drafted in as a replacement for Nasser Al-Attiyah at July’s event on the Italian Island, the Qatari driver instead contesting the Baja World Cup that weekend. Now Loeb will once again race alongside Klara Andersson, with the team telling RACER that the pairing has “unfinished business” after their first event together earlier in the summer.

“It’s great to be back in Sardinia with Abt and Cupra for two more races,” said Loeb. “I’m really looking forward to meeting Klara and the team again, because I have very good memories of the last time.

“We didn’t get the results we expected and probably deserved, so we’ll do our best to do better this time.”

Loeb and Andersson were among the quickest driver pairings last time out, but couldn’t convert that pace into a podium finish. The duo matched the team’s best result of the season in round five with fourth, before taking sixth in round six.

“We put in a really strong performance last time, but punctures and some bad luck with the grid positions stood between us and the trophies,” said Andersson. “We are hungry to come back and will give everything to be successful.

“I like the track in Sardinia because it is fun, but also very unforgiving. The event in July showed that the surface suits both Seb and me very well.”