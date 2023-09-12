Gragson reinstated by NASCAR

Noah Gragson has been reinstated by NASCAR after completing the diversity and inclusion training required following his indefinite suspension last month.

Gragson is clear to resume all NASCAR activity.

Legacy Motor Club suspended Gragson, a NASCAR Cup Series rookie who was driving the No. 42 Chevrolet, August 5. NASCAR followed with an indefinite suspension, while Legacy subsequently released Gragson from his contract altogether.

Gragson’s social media activity brought an abrupt end to his season after it was revealed he had liked an insensitive meme on Instagram mocking the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer.

Josh Berry drove the No. 42 car at Michigan International Speedway the weekend of Gragson’s suspension, and he, Mike Rockenfeller and Carson Hocevar have taken turns at the wheel since. Next season, John Hunter Nemechek will return to the Cup Series as the team’s full-time driver.

Gragson’s future remains unknown. The 25-year-old moved into the Cup Series after four seasons in the Xfinity Series (earning 13 wins) and two full seasons with two wins in the Craftsman Truck Series.