Watkins Glen Trans Am TA2/ SpeedTour live stream

It’s the final day of one of the most popular SpeedTour weekends of the year — the Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix at the Watkins Glen SpeedTour!

SVRA kicks off the day at the Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix with Groups 6 and 12a competing in the Dick Mooney Memorial Race, followed by the Collier Cup Celebrating 100 Years of MG! Then, it’s time to turn over the stage to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli as the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series takes on the 3.45-mile circuit to kick off their final four-race run to the championship title. Finally, it’s time for an all-Corvette feature — the prestigious Governor’s Cup! Celebrating 70 years of the iconic muscle car, nearly 30 Corvettes will take the green flag.

A fog delay this morning has slightly impacted our schedule, but please see the full broadcast schedule outlined below:

Sunday, September 10:

10:35 a.m. SVRA, Groups 6/12a Dick Mooney Memorial Race

11:05 a.m. SVRA, Collier Cup Celebrating 100 Years of MG

11:30 a.m. Trans Am, Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series Race

1:00 p.m. SVRA, Governor’s Cup Corvette Feature