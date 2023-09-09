Watkins Glen Trans Am TA/SpeedTour live stream

It’s Day 1 of one of the most popular SpeedTour weekends of the year–the Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix at the Watkins Glen SpeedTour!

Stream the full day of racing from Watkins Glen International First, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA/XGT/SGT/GT classes take to the track at 11:15am ET. Then, eight decades of automotive history will showcase their speed in a series of NetJets Feature Races for the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association.

Check out the full broadcast schedule below the video.

Saturday, September 9:

11:15 a.m. Trans Am, TA/XGT/SGT/GT Race

2:50 p.m. SVRA, Groups 5a/7/11, NetJets Feature Race 1

3:20 p.m. SVRA, Groups 1/3/4, NetJets Feature Race 1

3:45 p.m. SVRA, Groups 5b/8/12b, NetJets Feature Race 1

4:10 p.m. SVRA, Group 9, NetJets Feature Race 1

4:35 p.m. SVRA, Group 10, NetJets Feature Race 1

5:00 p.m. SVRA, Group 2, NetJets Feature Race 1

Sunday, September 10:

10:00 a.m. SVRA, Groups 6/12a Dick Mooney Memorial Race

10:35 a.m. SVRA, Collier Cup Celebrating 100 Years of MG

11:05 a.m. Trans Am, Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series Race

1:00 p.m. SVRA, Governor’s Cup Corvette Feature