Historic Indy cars set for 2024 GPLB

HMSA and Vintage Indy have announced that historic Indy cars will appear April 19-21, 2024 at the 49th annual Grand Prix of Long Beach. 40 years on from the CART PPG IndyCar World Series debut on the streets of Long Beach, cars from the 1960s on will delight fans with sight and sound speeding throughout the Southern California street circuit.

“When I first wanted to do this, I was thinking about the first time I saw the turbine car at Riverside — it just blew my mind, ” recalled HMSA President Cris Vandagriff. “This is is our opportunity to bring cars that haven’t been seen on the West Coast since then, and I’m looking forward to it.”

“Myself, our staff and the entire Vintage Indy membership are beyond thrilled to have been considered and invited by HMSA’s Cris Vandergriff and the Grand Prix of Long Beach to this crown jewel on the NTT IndyCar schedule. It is such a historic and prestigious Southern California Motorsport happening and is our fourth different venue over the years where we’ve been a companion to IndyCar,” said Michael Lashmett, president of Vintage Indy.

